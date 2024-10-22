A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Enovix Through 7 Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average has increased by 2.66% from the previous average price target of $21.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Enovix by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $15.00 $18.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $23.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Hold $14.00 $11.00 Derek Soderberg Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enovix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Enovix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Enovix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Enovix: A Closer Look

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

Understanding the Numbers: Enovix's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enovix's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8871.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Enovix's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3075.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -58.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovix's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -23.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

