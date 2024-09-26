A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Emerson Electric Through 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Emerson Electric, presenting an average target of $120.78, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average represents a 3.92% decrease from the previous average price target of $125.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Emerson Electric by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $120.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $105.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $132.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $139.00 $140.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $103.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $117.00 $116.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $120.00 $125.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $128.00 $137.00 Richard Radbourne Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $135.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Emerson Electric's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Emerson Electric's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Emerson Electric: A Closer Look

Emerson Electric sells automation equipment and services under two segments: intelligent devices and software control. Within software and control, it also holds a majority interest in AspenTech, an industrial software business, and owns a test and measurement business that was formerly National Instruments. Intelligent devices also holds Emerson's tools business, which boasts several household brands, like Ridgid. Emerson's automation business is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement and analytical instrumentation, as well as control valves and actuators, among other products and services. Nearly half of the firm's geographic sales come from the Americas.

Emerson Electric's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Emerson Electric's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emerson Electric's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emerson Electric's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

