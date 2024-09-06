A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Emerson Electric Through 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $122.11, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average has decreased by 4.28% from the previous average price target of $127.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Emerson Electric. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $105.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $115.00 $132.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $139.00 $140.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $103.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $117.00 $116.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $120.00 $125.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $128.00 $137.00 Richard Radbourne Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $135.00 - Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $137.00 $133.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Emerson Electric's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Emerson Electric's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Emerson Electric: A Closer Look

Emerson Electric sells automation equipment and services under two segments: intelligent devices and software control. Within software and control, it also holds a majority interest in AspenTech, an industrial software business, and owns a test and measurement business that was formerly National Instruments. Intelligent devices also holds Emerson's tools business, which boasts several household brands, like Ridgid. Emerson's automation business is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement and analytical instrumentation, as well as control valves and actuators, among other products and services. Nearly half of the firm's geographic sales come from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into Emerson Electric's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Emerson Electric displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Emerson Electric's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emerson Electric's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerson Electric's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

