A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On eBay Through 21 Analysts

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 11 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $68.24, along with a high estimate of $79.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. Marking an increase of 3.39%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.00.

The perception of eBay by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $66.00 $60.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $74.00 $70.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $69.00 $65.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00 John Blackledge TD Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $62.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $62.00 $61.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $62.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $72.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $74.00 $70.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $69.00 $63.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $68.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $78.00 $72.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $73.00 $72.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $79.00 $80.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $61.00 $63.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $65.00 $70.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $71.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $60.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $62.00 $64.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to eBay. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of eBay compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of eBay's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into eBay's Background

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

eBay: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining eBay's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.13% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): eBay's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, eBay faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

