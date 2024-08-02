A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Eaton Corp Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $349.25, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $318.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.36% increase from the previous average price target of $334.67.

The perception of Eaton Corp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $319.00 $318.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Raises Buy $385.00 $370.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $318.00 $316.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $375.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eaton Corp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Eaton Corp

Eaton is a diversified power management company operating for over 100 years. The company operates through various segments, including electrical Americas, electrical global, aerospace, vehicle, and eMobility. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two halves. One part of its portfolio is housed under its industrial sector umbrella, which serves a large variety of end markets like commercial vehicles, general aviation, and trucks. The other portion is Eaton's electrical sector portfolio, which serves data centers, utilities, and the residential end market, among others. While the company receives favorable tax treatment with its Ireland domicile, most of its operations are in the US.

Financial Milestones: Eaton Corp's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

