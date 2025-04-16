A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dynatrace Through 14 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dynatrace, revealing an average target of $61.57, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A decline of 3.48% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dynatrace. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $50.00|$62.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $52.00|$70.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $60.00|$65.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $65.00|$70.00 | |Keith Bachman |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $60.00|$70.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $69.00|$65.00 | |Thomas Blakey |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Neutral | $57.00|$57.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $67.00|$67.00 | |Karl Keirstead |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $62.00|$58.00 | |Matthew Hedberg |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $69.00|$65.00 | |Thomas Blakey |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Neutral | $57.00|$58.00 | |Patrick Colville |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $67.00|$62.00 | |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $62.00|$59.00 | |Blair Abernethy |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $65.00|$65.00 |

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dynatrace's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 82.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

