A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On DTE Energy Through 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $139.0, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.2% from the previous average price target of $133.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DTE Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |James Thalacker |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $142.00|$135.00 | |Shahriar Pourreza |Guggenheim |Raises |Buy | $147.00|$139.00 | |David Arcaro |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $136.00|$131.00 | |Nicholas Campanella |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $135.00|$137.00 | |James Thalacker |BMO Capital |Raises |Market Perform | $135.00|$125.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DTE Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DTE Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.24% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

