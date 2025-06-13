A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dover Through 9 Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dover (NYSE:DOV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dover and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $200.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average has decreased by 6.71% from the previous average price target of $214.38.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dover. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $215.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $211.00 $190.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $219.00 $238.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $180.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $201.00 $244.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $185.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $205.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $189.00 $230.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $213.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dover. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dover's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dover's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Dover's Background

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Dover's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Dover's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.94%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Dover adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

