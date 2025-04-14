A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dover Through 11 Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dover (NYSE:DOV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $206.82, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Experiencing a 1.79% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $210.60.

The perception of Dover by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Christopher Snyder |Morgan Stanley |Announces |Equal-Weight | $185.00|- | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $180.00|$205.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $189.00|$230.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $205.00|$213.00 | |Amit Mehrotra |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $211.00|$217.00 | |Deane Dray |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $214.00|$196.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $230.00|$208.00 | |Bryan Blair |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $225.00|$220.00 | |Joseph O'Dea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $215.00|$200.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $213.00|$205.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $208.00|$212.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dover's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dover's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.32% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dover's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 74.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 11.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

