A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Discover Finl Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Discover Finl (NYSE:DFS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Discover Finl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $140.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.05% from the previous average price target of $126.75.

The standing of Discover Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $160.00 $145.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $123.00 $120.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Discover Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Discover Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Discover Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payment services. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. It also operates the Discover, Pulse, and Diners Club networks. The Discover network is the fourth-largest payment network in the United States as ranked by overall purchase volume, and Pulse is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Discover Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Discover Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Discover Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Discover Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Discover Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.5.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

