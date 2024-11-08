A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dianthus Therapeutics Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dianthus Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 5.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Dianthus Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Raises Outperform $56.00 $51.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $48.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dianthus Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dianthus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dianthus Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dianthus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency over existing complement therapies. The company is focused on developing next-generation complement therapeutics for patients living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives. The company's pipeline consists of DNTH103 a subcutaneous active C1s antibody.

Understanding the Numbers: Dianthus Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dianthus Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 92.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -945.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dianthus Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Dianthus Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

