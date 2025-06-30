A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Delek US Hldgs Through 12 Analysts

Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 2 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.1, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Experiencing a 10.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Delek US Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $15.00 $11.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $14.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $11.00 $16.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $24.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $13.25 $21.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Delek US Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Delek US Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Delek US Hldgs: A Closer Look

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Delek US Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Delek US Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.54% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -73.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, Delek US Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

