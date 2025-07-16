A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Delek US Hldgs Through 11 Analysts

Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Delek US Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.91, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.74% from the previous average price target of $16.91.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Delek US Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Prashant Rao Citigroup Raises Neutral $30.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $19.00 $15.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $20.00 $14.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $15.00 $11.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $14.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Delek US Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Delek US Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Delek US Hldgs: A Closer Look

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Delek US Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Delek US Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -73.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Delek US Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 20.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

