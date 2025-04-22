A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Deere Through 10 Analysts

Deere (NYSE:DE) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $489.2, with a high estimate of $546.00 and a low estimate of $440.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.62% from the previous average price target of $476.70.

The standing of Deere among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kristen Owen |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $513.00|$510.00 | |Angel Castillo |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $500.00|$450.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $450.00|$480.00 | |Steven Fisher |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $440.00|$462.00 | |Mircea Dobre |Baird |Maintains |Neutral | $501.00|$501.00 | |David Raso |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $455.00|$437.00 | |Kyle Menges |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $480.00|$430.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $546.00|$550.00 | |Tami Zakaria |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $500.00|$470.00 | |Kristen Owen |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $507.00|$477.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Deere. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deere compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Deere's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Deere's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Deere's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Deere's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deere's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deere's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Deere's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

