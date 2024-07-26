A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dave Through 10 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $62.2, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $60.00, the current average has increased by 3.67%.

The standing of Dave among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jacob Stephan Lake Street Announces Buy $53.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Buy $54.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $60.00 - Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $65.00 $45.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $70.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dave. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dave's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit, and finding side gigs.

Dave: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dave displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 46.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.95%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Dave adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

