A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CVS Health Through 5 Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $65.0, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average represents a 7.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $70.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of CVS Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $62.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $58.00 $58.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $58.00 $58.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $86.00 $101.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $61.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CVS Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

CVS Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CVS Health's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.7% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

