A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CVS Health Through 10 Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $76.3, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $67.60, the current average has increased by 12.87%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CVS Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $82.00 $73.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Neutral $71.00 $51.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $74.00 $72.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $81.00 $80.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $73.00 $68.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $60.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $71.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $75.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVS Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CVS Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CVS Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CVS Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 27 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

CVS Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CVS Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.15% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVS Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVS Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, CVS Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

