A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Crown Castle Through 13 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 3 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $109.54, with a high estimate of $122.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.52%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Crown Castle by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Batya Levi UBS Maintains Buy $118.00 $118.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $106.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $99.00 $102.00 Greg Miller Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Overweight $120.00 - Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $122.00 $128.00 Greg Miller Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $106.00 $128.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $115.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $102.00 $118.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $85.00 $100.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $104.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crown Castle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Crown Castle's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crown Castle analyst ratings.

Discovering Crown Castle: A Closer Look

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

Key Indicators: Crown Castle's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Crown Castle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.9% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Crown Castle's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Castle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Castle's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.6, Crown Castle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CCI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.