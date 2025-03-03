A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Crescent Energy Through 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.67, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a 8.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Crescent Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $17.00 $17.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $23.00 $22.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Crescent Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Crescent Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crescent Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Understanding the Numbers: Crescent Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Crescent Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.08% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.