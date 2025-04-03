A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Credo Technology Group Through 9 Analysts

Ratings for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $77.33, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.9% from the previous average price target of $75.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Credo Technology Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $90.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $60.00 $60.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $83.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $60.00 $80.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $85.00 $70.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $84.00 $65.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Credo Technology Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Credo Technology Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Credo Technology Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Credo Technology Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Credo Technology Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Credo Technology Group: A Closer Look

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Financial Milestones: Credo Technology Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Credo Technology Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 154.44% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Credo Technology Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Credo Technology Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Credo Technology Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

