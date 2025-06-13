A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cracker Barrel Old Through 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $55.17, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has increased by 9.25% from the previous average price target of $50.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cracker Barrel Old by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Underperform $45.00 $39.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $63.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $60.00 $48.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Sell $42.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cracker Barrel Old's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cracker Barrel Old's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cracker Barrel Old

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

Key Indicators: Cracker Barrel Old's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cracker Barrel Old's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cracker Barrel Old's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

