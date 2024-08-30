A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cousins Props Through 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cousins Props, revealing an average target of $30.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.09% from the previous average price target of $27.25.

The perception of Cousins Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $29.00 $29.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cousins Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cousins Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cousins Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cousins Props's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. Cousins' assets are mainly located in Texas and Georgia, with North Carolina also playing host to a smaller amount of rental space. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cousins Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cousins Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.24% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cousins Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cousins Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

