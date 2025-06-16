A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Coterra Energy Through 13 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Coterra Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $33.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Highlighting a 5.25% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $35.23.

The standing of Coterra Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $36.00 $38.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $30.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $34.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $32.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $33.00 $38.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $33.00 $37.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $32.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coterra Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Coterra Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Financial Milestones: Coterra Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

