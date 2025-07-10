A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Corteva Through 14 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $78.71, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.36% increase from the previous average price target of $72.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Corteva. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $74.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $76.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $74.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $79.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $92.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $64.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $73.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $71.00 $65.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $75.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $72.00 $71.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $76.00 $74.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $71.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Corteva

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Corteva: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corteva's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

