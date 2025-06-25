A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CoreWeave Through 26 Analysts

26 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 3 4 6 1 0 3M Ago 4 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CoreWeave, presenting an average target of $63.73, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 23.68% from the previous average price target of $51.53.

A clear picture of CoreWeave's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $185.00 $76.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Underperform $36.00 $36.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $70.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $94.00 $43.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $61.00 $54.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $66.00 $43.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $78.00 $55.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Underperform $36.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $46.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $46.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $76.00 $42.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $50.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Neutral $65.00 $56.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $48.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $41.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $41.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Announces Buy $55.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Announces Outperform $46.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Announces Neutral $43.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Announces Overweight $48.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Announces Overweight $43.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Announces Buy $51.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Announces Buy $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CoreWeave's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into CoreWeave's Background

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

CoreWeave: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CoreWeave displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 420.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -25.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoreWeave's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

