A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On ConocoPhillips Through 10 Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $130.9, with a high estimate of $157.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.73% lower than the prior average price target of $137.40.

A clear picture of ConocoPhillips's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $116.00|$130.00 | |Devin McDermott |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $126.00|$131.00 | |Arun Jayaram |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $115.00|$127.00 | |Josh Silverstein |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $137.00|$140.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $124.00|$157.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $128.00|$132.00 | |Betty Jiang |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $135.00|$137.00 | |John Freeman |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $157.00|$148.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $132.00|$134.00 | |Neal Dingmann |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $139.00|$138.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling the Story Behind ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, ConocoPhillips adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

