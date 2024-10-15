A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CMS Energy Through 12 Analysts

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.17, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.62% from the previous average price target of $66.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CMS Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $72.00 $76.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $76.00 $65.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $76.00 $69.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $76.00 $73.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $63.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $73.00 $68.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $69.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $60.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $75.00 $66.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $66.00

Discovering CMS Energy: A Closer Look

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

Financial Milestones: CMS Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CMS Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CMS Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

