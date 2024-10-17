A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Clear Secure Through 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $36.8, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has increased by 5.14% from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Clear Secure by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Benjamin Miller Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Clear Secure's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Clear Secure

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Clear Secure's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Clear Secure's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

