A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CI&T Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for CI&T (NYSE:CINT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CI&T, presenting an average target of $8.57, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.30. Observing a 16.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $7.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of CI&T among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.00 Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $7.30 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $9.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CI&T. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CI&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CI&T's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About CI&T

CI&T Inc is engaged in providing strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for companies. The company mainly develops customizable software through the implementation of several software solutions, including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Cloud, and Mobility technologies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the North America and Europe, followed by Asia, Pacific and Japan.

Financial Insights: CI&T

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CI&T's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CI&T's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CI&T's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CI&T's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

