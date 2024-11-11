A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cisco Systems Through 11 Analysts

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cisco Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.78% increase from the previous average price target of $55.00.

The standing of Cisco Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $66.00 $55.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $52.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $58.00 $46.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Buy $57.00 - James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $52.00 $52.00 George Notter Jefferies Lowers Buy $53.00 $56.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $53.00 $52.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $50.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $58.00 $56.00

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cisco Systems's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

