A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cirrus Logic Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cirrus Logic and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $133.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.62%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cirrus Logic by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $135.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $140.00 $165.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $120.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $160.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $160.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and HPMS Products. These products include aAmplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters and standalone digital signal processors, Camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and countries across the world.

Understanding the Numbers: Cirrus Logic's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cirrus Logic's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.64% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cirrus Logic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cirrus Logic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cirrus Logic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

