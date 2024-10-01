A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cigna Through 11 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Cigna (NYSE:CI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $405.36, a high estimate of $438.00, and a low estimate of $384.00. Marking an increase of 0.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $402.18.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cigna by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $422.00 $402.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $384.00 $384.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $438.00 $435.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $410.00 $410.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $405.00 $393.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cigna. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cigna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cigna's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Cigna's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cigna analyst ratings.

Discovering Cigna: A Closer Look

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is the Department of Defense, and it recently won a deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 18 million US medical members covered as of December 2023.

Breaking Down Cigna's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cigna showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.4% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cigna's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cigna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

