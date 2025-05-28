A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Chewy Through 13 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.15, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 2.67% from the previous average price target of $40.08.

A clear picture of Chewy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $44.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $39.00 $40.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $39.00 $40.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $36.00 $40.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Outperform $43.00 $42.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $39.00 $39.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Nicholas Jones Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $39.00 $39.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chewy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chewy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Chewy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce petcare retailer in the US, generating $11.9 billion in fiscal 2024 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Chewy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

