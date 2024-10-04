A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Charles Schwab Through 18 Analysts

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 9 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 5 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Charles Schwab, presenting an average target of $74.78, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. A 5.41% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $79.06.

The standing of Charles Schwab among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Fannon Jefferies Lowers Buy $73.00 $79.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $75.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $71.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $80.00 $79.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $64.00 $80.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $82.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $78.00 $82.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $77.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $79.00 $84.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $66.00 $72.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $71.00 $88.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $73.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $72.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $91.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $88.00 $85.00

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Charles Schwab showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.73% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles Schwab's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Charles Schwab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.64.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

