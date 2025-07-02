A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Centene Through 11 Analysts

Centene (NYSE:CNC) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 4 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $60.73, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A decline of 17.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Centene among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $65.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $52.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $65.00 $90.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $80.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $75.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $70.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $84.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $61.00 $64.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $93.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $69.00 $71.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Hold $64.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Centene. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Centene. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Centene's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Centene Better

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Understanding the Numbers: Centene's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Centene's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

