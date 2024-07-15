A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Carrier Global Through 10 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $70.7, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Marking an increase of 6.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.62.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Carrier Global by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $64.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $71.00 $64.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $74.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $64.00 $60.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Raises Buy $70.00 $66.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $59.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $64.00 $63.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $78.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $63.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carrier Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

