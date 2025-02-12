A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Capri Holdings Through 15 Analysts

Ratings for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.93, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A decline of 2.39% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Capri Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul Guggenheim Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $23.00 $20.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $28.00 $20.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $29.00 $21.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $25.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $19.00 $15.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Announces Buy $30.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $21.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $23.00 $26.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $22.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Capri Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capri Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capri Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Capri Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Capri Holdings analyst ratings.

Get to Know Capri Holdings Better

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Capri Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Capri Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.42% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Capri Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capri Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capri Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, Capri Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CPRI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CPRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.