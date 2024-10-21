A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Camping World Holdings Through 5 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.8, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Highlighting a 3.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Camping World Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $25.00 $26.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Camping World Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Camping World Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Camping World Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Camping World Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Camping World Holdings: A Closer Look

Camping World Holdings Inc is retailer of RVs and related products and services. The Company has the two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans segment includes sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories. RV and Outdoor Retail segment includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, sale of outdoor products, equipment, gear and supplies; business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Financial Milestones: Camping World Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Camping World Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, Camping World Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

