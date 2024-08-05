A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Camden Prop Trust Through 10 Analysts

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $113.85, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.5% from the previous average price target of $106.90.

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $131.00 $118.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $122.00 $114.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $117.00 $109.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $114.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $112.00 $104.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $104.00 $92.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $108.00 $111.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.50 $98.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $108.00 $104.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $109.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Camden Prop Trust's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

