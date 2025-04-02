A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cadence Bank Through 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cadence Bank, revealing an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A decline of 3.94% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cadence Bank is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Rabatin Hovde Group Lowers Market Perform $35.00 $40.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $42.00 $46.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $38.00 $38.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Bank compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cadence Bank's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cadence Bank's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank is a bank based in the United States. The operating segments are Corporate Banking segment focuses on C&I, business banking, and commercial real estate lending to clients in the geographic footprint, Community Banking segment provides a broad range of banking services through the branch network to serve the needs of community businesses and individual consumers in the geographic footprint, Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans, selling mortgage loans in the secondary market and servicing the mortgage loans, Banking Services segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a widerange of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth, General Corporate and Other segment.

Cadence Bank: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Bank displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cadence Bank's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Bank's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Bank's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cadence Bank's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

