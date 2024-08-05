A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BXP Through 4 Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of BXP (NYSE:BXP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. A 0.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $66.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BXP is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $70.00 $63.00 Ronald Josey Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $62.00 $62.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $67.00 $75.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BXP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BXP's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BXP's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

BXP Inc owns over 190 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Breaking Down BXP's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: BXP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BXP's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, BXP faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

