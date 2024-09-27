A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Brunswick Through 12 Analysts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Brunswick (NYSE:BC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.17, with a high estimate of $101.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. A 6.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $97.09.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Brunswick by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $101.00 $92.00 John Healy Northcoast Research Announces Buy $100.00 - Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Buy $91.00 $94.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Anna Glaessgen Jefferies Lowers Hold $70.00 $115.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $93.00 $95.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Kevin Heenan JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $75.00 $78.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $95.00 $97.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $97.00 $108.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Buy $88.00 $100.00

Discovering Brunswick: A Closer Look

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club (shared ownership) locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Financial Insights: Brunswick

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brunswick's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brunswick's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brunswick's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Brunswick's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

