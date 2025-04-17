A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bruker Through 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.0, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.39% lower than the prior average price target of $69.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Bruker among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brandon Couillard |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $60.00|$75.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $50.00|$60.00 | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $50.00|$75.00 | |Daniel Arias |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $57.00|$70.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $60.00|$65.00 | |Luke Sergott |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $65.00|$69.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bruker. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bruker. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bruker compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bruker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bruker's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Bruker's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bruker analyst ratings.

Delving into Bruker's Background

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, applied markets, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The company operates in segments, namely, Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from United States.

Key Indicators: Bruker's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bruker showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.64% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bruker's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bruker's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bruker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRKR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BRKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.