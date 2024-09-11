A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Brookfield Through 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Brookfield (NYSE:BN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Brookfield, presenting an average target of $49.96, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.67% from the previous average price target of $49.14.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Brookfield by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sohrab Movahedi BMO Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $51.25 $50.50 Geoffrey Kwan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $44.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $50.50 $49.50 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $49.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $44.00 $46.00

Brookfield Corp is an investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals. It has three businesses Asset Management, Insurance Solutions, and Operating Businesses. it invests in real assets that form the backbone of the economy to deliver risk-adjusted returns to stakeholders. It generates the majority of its revenue from Asset Management. It has a geographic presence in the UK, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, and other countries.

A Deep Dive into Brookfield's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brookfield's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Brookfield's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

