A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bristol-Myers Squibb Through 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.25, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.76%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bristol-Myers Squibb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $48.00 $55.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bristol-Myers Squibb's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bristol-Myers Squibb analyst ratings.

Delving into Bristol-Myers Squibb's Background

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the U.S., showing a higher dependence on the U.S. market than most of its peer group.

Financial Insights: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -100.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -51.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bristol-Myers Squibb's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BMY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BMY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.