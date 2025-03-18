A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bread Finl Hldgs Through 4 Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $66.5, with a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.91% increase from the previous average price target of $64.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Bread Finl Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $58.00 $68.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $62.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $53.00 $51.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $87.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bread Finl Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Bread Finl Hldgs's Background

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private-label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains a minority interest in spun-off LoyaltyOne, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Financial Milestones: Bread Finl Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bread Finl Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.86.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

