A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bloom Energy Through 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bloom Energy, presenting an average target of $24.67, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.21% increase from the previous average price target of $21.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bloom Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Neutral $28.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $20.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $11.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Bloom Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bloom Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 60.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

