A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bloom Energy Through 10 Analysts

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bloom Energy, revealing an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Marking an increase of 37.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.89.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Bloom Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $20.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $11.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $32.00 $15.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Announces Neutral $25.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $7.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $20.00

Delving into Bloom Energy's Background

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bloom Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Bloom Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, Bloom Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

