A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Biomarin Pharmaceutical Through 10 Analysts

Ratings for Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, revealing an average target of $100.7, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. A decline of 1.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Biomarin Pharmaceutical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Neutral $72.00 $104.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $113.00 - Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $112.00 $115.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $89.00 $91.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 David Lebovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $91.00 $94.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $85.00 $83.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Biomarin Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Biomarin Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Background

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.79% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Biomarin Pharmaceutical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

