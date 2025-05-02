A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Bicycle Therapeutics Through 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.57, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A 11.46% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.14.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bicycle Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $15.00 $40.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Reni Benjamin Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bicycle Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC. The company has two segments: the United Kingdom and the United States. It derives maximum revenue from United States.

Bicycle Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bicycle Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1398.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -5.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

